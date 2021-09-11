Advertisement

During Roanoke visit, Northam expresses support for President’s vaccine mandate

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:16 PM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fresh produce was on the mind of Governor Ralph Northam Friday afternoon as he arrived in Roanoke for a visit to the LEAP Mobile Market.

“We love tomatoes,” he told the employees working behind a table loaded with fresh fruits and vegetables

The LEAP Mobile Market serves Roanoke neighborhoods without easy access to healthy produce.

But the questions from reporters quickly turned to COVID and the President’s vaccine mandate for businesses with at least 100 employees.

“It’s unfortunate, really, that we have to mandate things, but the only way we’ll be able to get this pandemic behind us is to get people vaccinated,” Northam said. “So I applaud the President for taking the leadership and making sure that people get the shot. And we’ll do everything at the state level to support that.”

A small group of people who oppose vaccine mandates carried signs during the governor’s visit.

But with just over 3,500 new cases, and 26 deaths in one day alone, Northam said COVID is still with us, and vaccines are the way out.

“People have had enough. I have had enough,” Northam said. “And I encourage every Virginian to do their part, roll up their sleeve if they haven’t already done so and get a shot.”

Northam was asked if he anticipates imposing additional COVID requirements. He said all options remain on the table as Virginia works to stop the spread of COVID-19.

