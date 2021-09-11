Corbin Redhounds take on Pulaski County in Top 5 Game of the Week face-off

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - No. 1 Corbin defeated the No. 5 Pulaski County Maroons, 49-6, in our Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week.

The Redhounds are 4-0 for the first time since 2018. The Maroons drop to 1-3 on the season. Pulaski County plays Madison Southern at home next week. Corbin returns back home, hosting the Somerset Briar Jumpers.

