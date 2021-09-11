Advertisement

The 7th annual Moonbow EggFest kicks off in Corbin

(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The 7th annual Moonbow EggFest took place Saturday, September 11th in downtown Corbin, bringing in Big Green Egg enthusiasts from various states.

The event is centered around the Big Green Egg ceramic cooker, as well as all of the foods that can be cooked by it. Several vendors have travelled from Tennessee, Virginia, and even Maryland to take part in the festivities.

“I think it’s like a Harley Davidson of such,” said Tim Barnes, a Moonbow EggFest board member. “You know people that take the Harley, you know, they buy all of the leather and all of the stuff that goes along with the motorcycle, it’s more than just riding. Well, that’s the same thing with the Egg.”

Barnes added that this EggFest was a fundraising event for the Corbin Baseball Team.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky passes 8,000 COVID-19 deaths; Top 7 counties in Eastern Kentucky hold highest incident rate
Hazard ARH
Kentucky man says he paid COVID-19 no attention, now he has it and he wants you to know it is no joke
Three people are behind bars facing drug charges in Floyd County following a two-month-long...
Mother, son, and deputy jailer facing drug charges
Outside of the Kentucky River District Health Department
Health officials: Perry County has the highest COVID-19 incidence rate nationwide
Kentucky House and Senate override Governor Andy Beshear’s veto of bill aimed at ending school mask mandates

Latest News

London Fire Department honors the first responders lost in 9/11
City leaders in Lexington helped commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 Saturday.
WATCH | Lexington first responders remember 9/11 with wreath-laying ceremony
On this 20th anniversary of 9/11, we all remember the deadliest terror attack on US soil.
WATCH | UK ROTC cadets remember 9/11 victims
Local first responders were awarded with plaques in recognition of the sacrifices they make on...
‘Never forget what those first responders did’: Pike County town honors 9/11 victims and local first responders