The 7th annual Moonbow EggFest kicks off in Corbin

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The 7th annual Moonbow EggFest took place Saturday, September 11th in downtown Corbin, bringing in Big Green Egg enthusiasts from various states.

The event is centered around the Big Green Egg ceramic cooker, as well as all of the foods that can be cooked by it. Several vendors have travelled from Tennessee, Virginia, and even Maryland to take part in the festivities.

“I think it’s like a Harley Davidson of such,” said Tim Barnes, a Moonbow EggFest board member. “You know people that take the Harley, you know, they buy all of the leather and all of the stuff that goes along with the motorcycle, it’s more than just riding. Well, that’s the same thing with the Egg.”

Barnes added that this EggFest was a fundraising event for the Corbin Baseball Team.

