WATCH LIVE: Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week: Corbin at Pulaski County

(WYMT)
By WYMT Sports Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The Corbin Redhounds, the number one team in our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten, hit the road tonight to take on the number five Pulaski County Maroons in a huge, top-five tilt.

You can watch the game live on our second channel Heroes and Icons (over-the-air channel 57.2, check your local cable listings) and right here on WYMT.com.

