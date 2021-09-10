Advertisement

Wanting Eastern Kentuckians to receive free COVID-19 testing, Governor Andy Beshear helps open testing sites in EKY

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Per Governor Andy Beshear’s request, a free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site opened Wednesday, September 8th, in Pineville and will continue on a Tuesday to Saturday schedule, from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., every week until further notice.

With the high rate of COVID cases in Eastern Kentucky, Governor Beshear has requested more testing sites be available for people in these communities. Gravity Diagnostics has set up a tent to give the people of Pineville better access to a COVID-19 testing site.

“It’s important to have access in a variety of different communities to be able to make sure you’re not driving an hour plus to go and try to find a test,” said Jennifer Duncan, Senior Manager of Business Development at Gravity Diagnostics. “That’s the last thing people want to do when they’re not feeling well.”

Gravity Diagnostics sets up throughout the Commonwealth to help these communities in need.

“We really just wanna have the biggest impact where we can and just serve those most in need and drive-thru testing like this is very important so people don’t have a lot of hoops to jump through to go get a test,” said Duncan.

Bell County native and sheriff’s deputy, Marti Messer, said she is happy to see testing opportunities like this in her hometown:

“This is just one small way that the community can take part and coming down here and taking two minutes of your time, you know, to get tested and try to slow the spread of this virus.”

The testing site is located at 302 S. Walnut St. in Pineville.

