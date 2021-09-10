Walk4Water supports clean water projects in developing countries

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Access to clean water is something we often take for granted, but in developing countries, it is often a labor-intensive task that can also pose a risk for water-borne diseases.

The Healing Hands International Walk4Water is a fundraising event in which people sign up to walk four miles, the average distance women and children walk each day in the developing world to get clean water. It benefits HHI’s program that provides water wells and filters for communities in need. This in turn gives people the opportunity to pursue other efforts like an education, agriculture, and work opportunities rather than spending hours searching for a water source.

The Bowling Green Walk4Water is September 19 at 2:00 p.m. at Preston Miller Park. Register for the walk or make a donation here, reach coordinator Windy Cline at 270-792-6647, or send a check made out to “Walk4Water” to Greenwood Park Church, 1818 Campbell Lane, Bowling Green, KY 42104.

