Superintendent: Floyd County Schools to continue mask mandate

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County schools will continue to wear masks, according to their return-to-school plans.

Superintendent Anna Shepherd announced Friday that mask expectations will stay the same as they were at the beginning of the school year.

“We want everyone to be clear about the masking expectations for students, staff and visitors for our school district,” said Shepherd. “We are following our Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity Service Plan and this plan outlines guidance to try to remain at school in person. We are committed to having in person classes for students and in order to keep that going, we will be requiring masks at this time.”

She added that the school system’s “Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity Service Plan” says when Floyd County is classified as red or orange in COVID-19 cases, masks are mandatory.

“As long as the positivity rate is high and the risk is deemed higher, we will wear masks,” said Shepherd.

