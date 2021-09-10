Advertisement

Small town, big fun: Old Trading Days Festival in Williamsburg

The City of Williamsburg welcomes back the Old Fashioned Traders Festival after a year off.
The City of Williamsburg welcomes back the Old Fashioned Traders Festival after a year off.
By Zak Hawke
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - There was a big crowd at the Old Trading Days Festival in Williamsburg on Friday. A 38-year tradition, organizers said they were glad to be back after being canceled last year.

“To begin with, Old Fashioned Trading Days was started because of the downtown merchants,” said Alvin Sharpe, the Acting Tourism Director for the City of Williamsburg. “To bring people downtown to buy things.”

Festival-goers said they enjoyed shopping at the local vendors, the great food and the live music.

Some of the tents set up weren’t selling anything, though. They were here to help.

Members from the local VFW Post 3167 were at the festival to help connect veterans that need support with the people that can help.

“We’re here to support our community and reach out to our veterans and let them know that we’re back in business after the COVID and everything we’ve opened back up.,” said Anthony Palbas from the VFW.

With difficult news coming out of Afghanistan, and the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the services a VFW post can help provide are critical.

“When this happened with Afghanistan just a few weeks ago we had a lot of vets come in that were in Afghanistan and Iraq and they were pretty upset,” said Palbas.

Connecting those veterans to support networks is a way for a Veteran like Palbas to continue his service.

“It makes me just feel like I’m actually contributing to something that I care about, because I was in Desert Storm and Iraq and I know the feeling that they’re feeling,” he said.

The festival will continue on Saturday with more vendors, food and live music. Organizers said they expect a large crowd and for the festival to wrap up around 10:00 p.m.

Health officials remind anyone attending a festival, even an outdoor festival, that the safest way to do so is to be fully vaccinated, allow space for social distancing and wear a mask.

