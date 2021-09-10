Advertisement

Pikeville YMCA celebrates Welcoming Week with Welcoming America

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Area family YMCA will be joining Welcoming America and other organizations to celebrate the contributions immigrants make to communities all across the country.

Welcoming Week is an annual event that brings together immigrants and American-born citizens to encourage cross-cultural interaction and understanding.

“It is critically important to celebrate Welcoming Week in 2020, as our country faces the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread civil unrest caused by systemic racism,” said Shelly Justice-Fouts, the CEO and Executive Director. “At the Y, we seek to build bridges and heal communities, and we invite neighbors - both immigrants and U.S.-born residents - to use Welcoming Week as an opportunity to connect, find common ground and celebrate our shared values and contributions.”

The celebration is planned to take place September 13-17.

