Pike County town to host event remembering 9/11 and thanking first responders

The Pikeville Police Department is playing host to the ceremonies being held to remember the...
The Pikeville Police Department is playing host to the ceremonies being held to remember the lives lost in 9/11 and in thanks to their hometown first responders.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - This Saturday is the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Although a solemn day for many Americans across the world, this day may be particularly hard for the families and co-workers across the county of those who lost their lives in the attacks.

Many first responders are paying homage to those who lost their lives that day, but Pikeville is hosting an event to remember and thank first responders locally and across the country. Officials with the Pikeville Police Department say they lost brothers in arms that day and valuable members of their first responder family.

“It’s a big community, it’s a tight-knit community, police officers and firemen,” said Pikeville PD Public Information Officer Tony Conn. “I’ve always said that whether we lose an officer here or they lose an officer in California or New York, the country loses the officer. Not just the city. So the community suffers, but the country does too.”

Although the parade and other festivities in the Pikeville City Park have been cancelled due to COVID-19 regulations from local medical and health leaders, there will be a short ceremony and speakers on Saturday, Sep. 11 at 11 a.m. in front of the Pikeville Police Department.

