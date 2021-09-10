Advertisement

Pike County Schools to remain masked as county remains in red

Pike County Schools resume next week.
Pike County Schools resume next week.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County Board of Education is discussing its plans of protection as in-person classes resume Monday.

The district previously canceled classes due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the county, and is now returning to in-person classes, with an all-virtual option for every student Kindergarten through grade 12.

“We’re trying to keep our kids safe, number one, here in Pike County. I mean, certainly our number one priority is to educate them. But we want our kids to be kept safe,” said Superintendent Dr. Reed Adkins.

Adkins said masks will be required for students, teachers, and visitors when the county is in red or orange zones, with high numbers of COVID-19 cases. However, once the county is in the yellow or green zone the requirement will shift to a recommendation.

“As long as our numbers are as high as they are, we have to try to respect the safety of others,” he said.

Adkins said the Board of Education has not yet voted on the new rules, but this is the current situation and he believes it will be supported by the board.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear announces Kentucky set new records for COVID-19 hospitalizations, people on ventilators
Kentucky House and Senate override Governor Andy Beshear’s veto of bill aimed at ending school mask mandates
Hazard ARH
Kentucky man says he paid COVID-19 no attention, now he has it and he wants you to know it is no joke
Landon Fletcher was a long time employee of Magoffin County Schools. He died Thursday from...
‘COVID murdered my father-in-law’: Ky. family shares loss from COVID in hopes to save others
Marcus Theatres
Movie being filmed in Corbin is looking for extras

Latest News

The football, soccer, and track fields at Shelby Valley will soon see new life.
Donor funds fields, futures for Pike County students
Nelson is now on patrol with the Prestonsburg Police Department. And his bite is much worse...
New pup on patrol with Prestonsburg police
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges
Nelson
New pup on patrol with Prestonsburg police