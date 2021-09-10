Advertisement

New COVID-19 drive-thru testing site opens in Perry County

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site was made available Tuesday.

Located in Perry County Park, the service was made available through a partnership between Pinnacle Health Management, Galen College of Nursing (GCN), Appalachian Regional Healthcare, and the Perry County Fiscal Court.

GCN Associate Program Director Allison Boggs said it will help lighten the load on healthcare workers.

“And free them up up to see other patients, see symptomatic patients, and just strictly do the testing here, and take some of the burden off of our community partners,” she said.

The testing site is available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

