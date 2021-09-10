Mostly sunny and dry through the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We stay dry and see plenty of sunshine over the next few days. Temperatures stay below average today, but we warm up into the weekend.

Today through Saturday

Another beautiful day is on tap across the mountains. We stay mostly sunny and dry with temperatures staying below average. We top out in the mid-70s with lower humidity sticking around.

The forecast looks perfect for any high school football games across the mountains tonight. We stay dry under mostly clear skies. Low temperatures could be on the chilly side as we dip down into the mid-50s. We will also be watching out for areas of patchy fog through the overnight hours.

Sunshine sticks around into Saturday. We stay mostly sunny and dry, but high temperatures will be slightly warmer. We top out in the lower-80s.

The Heat is Back

Into Sunday, we remain dry under mostly sunny skies. However, the heat returns to our region. High temperatures soar into the mid-to-upper-80s.

We get even warmer on Monday. Highs look to reach the upper-80s for the majority of us. We continue to be dry under mostly sunny skies.

On Tuesday, we see a mix of sun and clouds with only a small chance of a stray shower towards the afternoon and evening. Another warm day is on tap with temperatures topping out in the upper-80s.

Extended Forecast

Better rain chances return for Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms move through the mountains. We stay under mostly cloudy skies with highs reaching the mid-80s.

A few stray showers are possible on Thursday, but we begin to dry out and clear out by the afternoon. Highs reach the mid-80s.

Sunshine is back by Friday. We look to stay mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

