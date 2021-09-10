Mostly sunny and dry through the weekend, the heat returns soon

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A beautiful evening is on tap across the mountains. We stay dry and temperatures stay below average. However, the heat is back by this weekend.

Tonight through Saturday night

We stay dry under mostly clear skies through tonight. The forecast could not be any better for those high school football games across the mountains. We will be watching out for areas of patchy fog through the overnight hours. Low temperatures could be on the chilly side as we dip down into the mid-50s.

Into Saturday, we remain mostly sunny and dry. High temperatures will be slightly warmer as we top out in the lower-80s.

Saturday night is looking comfortable. We stay dry under mostly clear skies. Low temperatures will bottom out in the lower-60s.

Here Comes the Heat

This quiet weather pattern continues into Sunday.

We stay mostly sunny and dry, but temperatures get warmer. Highs soar into the mid-and-upper-80s.

High pressure sticks around into the next work week, so we are dry and mostly sunny on Monday. High temperatures top out in the upper-80s.

The forecast doesn’t change much into Tuesday. We remain mostly sunny and mostly dry. Another hot day is on tap with highs reaching the upper-80s.

Extended Forecast

Our best chance of rain comes on Wednesday. We see scattered showers and storms towards the afternoon and evening. High temperatures continue to be warm as we top out in the mid-80s.

Showers could extend into your Thursday. We stay under mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers possible. High temperatures reach the mid-80s.

A mix of sun and clouds on Friday could lead to a stray shower or two during the afternoon and evening. We stay warm as we end the work week with highs topping out in the mid-80s.

