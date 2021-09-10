McKee Elementary Principal nominated for Special Election to fill vacant state house seat

McKEE, Ky. (WYMT) - A local elementary school principal has been nominated to stand as the Republican candidate in an upcoming state house Special Election.

Timmy Truett, the Principal of McKee Elementary School in Jackson County was nominated to be the GOP’s candidate in the special election to fill the vacancy in House District 89, left vacant by the resignation of Robert Goforth in August.

The 89th district includes all of Jackson, northern parts of Laurel, and southern parts of Madison Counties.

“Timmy Truett is an exciting candidate – as a school leader and local family farmer, he is in touch with the values and way of life for constituents in his district,” Republican Party of Kentucky Executive Director Sarah Van Wallaghen said. “His background and experience make Timmy Truett ready to lead on day one and we couldn’t be prouder to have such a great candidate ready to hold this district for our Republican supermajorities in Frankfort.”

Under Truett’s leadership, McKee Elementary was one of only 37 elementary schools in the state to be named a five-star school in 2019. His family also owns the Truett Pumpkin Patch in McKee.

The special election is set for November 2.

