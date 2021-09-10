Advertisement

Lexington firefighters hold annual 9/11 stair climb at Kroger Field

Thursday night at Kroger Field, the Lexington Fire Department held its annual stair climb to...
Thursday night at Kroger Field, the Lexington Fire Department held its annual stair climb to honor the lives lost in the 9/11 attacks.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday night at Kroger Field, the Lexington Fire Department held its annual stair climb to honor the lives lost in the 9/11 attacks.

Participants climbed 110 flights of stairs total to represent the police and firefighters who gave their lives that day.

Battalion Chief Jordan Saas said this is a somber event every year.

“Tonight we climb the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs in order to replicate and remember the daunting task that faced the firefighters and first responders who responded to the attacks on the Twin Towers,” Saas said.

It’s the 9th year for the event and firefighters said it’s critical to do this climb every year to educate the younger generations.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear announces Kentucky set new records for COVID-19 hospitalizations, people on ventilators
Health officials are closely monitoring a new COVID-19 variant called “Mu.” The World Health...
What we need to know about the Mu variant
Landon Fletcher was a long time employee of Magoffin County Schools. He died Thursday from...
‘COVID murdered my father-in-law’: Ky. family shares loss from COVID in hopes to save others
Marcus Theatres
Movie being filmed in Corbin is looking for extras
(Photo: Pike County Detention Center)
Floyd County deputy jailer arrested on drug trafficking charges

Latest News

Tim Truett, seen here in 2020, has been nominated to run as the Republican candidate for the...
McKee Elementary Principal nominated for Special Election to fill vacant state house seat
Perry County officials react to alarming COVID-19 incidence rates
Six firefighters and rescue squad members at the Pikeville Fire Department were presented...
Pike County firefighters receive recognition after multiple rescues
The Pikeville Police Department is playing host to the ceremonies being held to remember the...
Pike County town to host event remembering 9/11 and thanking first responders