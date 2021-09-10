Lexington ‘comic con’ back on after three attempts derailed by COVID-19

Advertisement

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After COVID-19 derailed three opportunities, the Lexington Comic and Toy Convention is back on.

“Comic con,” as it’s commonly known, attracts people from all over interested in their favorite super heroes, toys, comic books, trading cards and pop culture.

Organizers expect anywhere from 10 to 12 thousand guests on Saturday and Sunday.

Also a new wrinkle, this year, the Lexington Comic and Toy Convention will take place in the newly renovated exhibit halls inside the Central Bank Center.

“The best part of this, personally, is that we’re back, Rebecca. You’re doing it again after two years of being off and we’re back here to prove that we can come here and have a safe show for folks that enjoy this type of thing,” said promoter Jarrod Greer.

Lexington Comic and Toy Convention goes through Sunday.

If you can’t make it to this year’s “Comic-Con,” don’t worry, it’s scheduled to be back in six months in March 2022.

