Ky. high school football team forfeits game; majority of players not well enough to play

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tates Creek High School has been forced to forfeit Friday night’s football game against Woodford County, because not enough students are able to play.

The school made the decision due to several students being unable to play due to illness or injury.

“Our team’s health and safety are always what’s most important to me and I know to our families as well,” said Tates Creek High School Principal Marty Mills. “Due to the number of players who are sick and/or not feeling well, I’m concerned that we don’t have enough players to play this Friday’s game and do so safely.”

Of the team’s 60 total athletes, only 20 are well enough to play.

FCPS officials say several students are injured, four have tested positive for COVID-19 and seven others are in quarantine because they were determined to have had close contact with someone who has tested positive.

