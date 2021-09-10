Advertisement

Kentucky passes 8,000 COVID-19 deaths; Top 7 counties in Eastern Kentucky hold highest incident rate

(WKYT)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced a positivity rate of 14% on Thursday for the third day in a row.

The Governor also announced more than 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 620,356.

1,443 of Thursday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 2,541 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 698 people remain in the ICU; with 448 on a ventilator.

Gov. Beshear also announced 32 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll to 8,003.

As of Thursday, 118 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Perry County still leads the state with an incidence rate of 208.5 per 100,000 people. The two counties in the state not in the red zone are Clinton and Crittenden counties.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

