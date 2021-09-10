Health officials: Perry County has the highest COVID-19 incidence rate nationwide

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The New York Times reported that Perry County has the highest COVID-19 incidence rate in the country.

WYMT asked Kentucky River District Health Dept. Public Health Director Scott Lockard about Perry County’s incidence rate.

He said the county’s incidence rate is at 208.5% as of Friday morning, also making Perry County number one in the state of Kentucky.

Lockard added the health department considers anything more than a 25% incidence rate as a “critical, high transmission area.”

“People are getting sicker from the Delta variant, we’re seeing a lot more individuals on ventilators, we’re seeing a lot more individuals in the ICU,” he said. “It impacts everyone differently, we’re seeing numbers skew much younger.”

In Eastern Kentucky, Perry County has the highest vaccination rate among those eligible for a vaccine, Lockard told WYMT.

