Hazard High School hosts 9/11 assembly

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard High School hosted a 9/11 assembly at The Forum Friday.

Commemorating its 20th anniversary, the assembly served to honor first responders who gave their lives during the tragic event back in 2001.

The event featured performances by the school choir, quote readings, remarks from city officials, and a 9/11 memorial video.

Event Coordinator Patrick Hall said this generation still needs to learn about why 9/11 is still prevalent in America 20 years later.

“We live in a world that is still dealing with the aftereffects of September 11th and so that’s why it’s just so important to teach our kids and our students today why this event is still important, and still relevant to their lives,” he said. “Even though they may not have been alive when it happened.”

School officials said they want to thank everyone who attended the event.

