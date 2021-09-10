Advertisement

East Tennesseans open their homes to dozens of Hurricane Ida rescue animals

Forty cats and dogs arrived at Young-Williams Animal Center Tuesday night after Louisiana shelters could not keep them safe.
East Tennesseans open their homes to dozens of Hurricane Ida rescue animals
East Tennesseans open their homes to dozens of Hurricane Ida rescue animals(WVLT)
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Forty cats and dogs arrived at Young-Williams Animal Center Tuesday night after Louisiana shelters could not keep them safe. Hurricane Ida left shelters and people without clean water and power.

Young-Williams’ CEO Janet Testerman told WVLT News the shelter, already full, called on the community to step in and foster 20 dogs and 20 cats.

“It shows (people)... coming together during a crisis, and I think that’s special,” Testerman said.

To Testerman’s surprise, more than 100 people agreed to help, including UT Graduate student Joei Velten.

“We’re trying really really hard not to foster fail. The motto is the more you keep the less you can actually save,” Velten said. “With every foster home-- there’s more space in the shelter that they can open up and save more dogs in the community.”

Testerman said fostering an animal goes beyond freeing up shelter space.

“They can go straight into a home. They can learn that human animal bond and learn how to socialize on their journey to a forever home,” Testerman said.

The rescues will be available for adoption after they’ve been spayed and neutered.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear announces Kentucky set new records for COVID-19 hospitalizations, people on ventilators
Kentucky House and Senate override Governor Andy Beshear’s veto of bill aimed at ending school mask mandates
Landon Fletcher was a long time employee of Magoffin County Schools. He died Thursday from...
‘COVID murdered my father-in-law’: Ky. family shares loss from COVID in hopes to save others
Marcus Theatres
Movie being filmed in Corbin is looking for extras
Hazard ARH
Kentucky man says he paid COVID-19 no attention, now he has it and he wants you to know it is no joke

Latest News

Pike County Schools resume next week.
Pike County Schools to remain masked as county remains in red
Nelson is now on patrol with the Prestonsburg Police Department. And his bite is much worse...
New pup on patrol with Prestonsburg police
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges
Nelson
New pup on patrol with Prestonsburg police
Pike Schools Donation
Donor funds fields, futures for Pike County students