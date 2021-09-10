East Tennesseans open their homes to dozens of Hurricane Ida rescue animals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Forty cats and dogs arrived at Young-Williams Animal Center Tuesday night after Louisiana shelters could not keep them safe. Hurricane Ida left shelters and people without clean water and power.

Young-Williams’ CEO Janet Testerman told WVLT News the shelter, already full, called on the community to step in and foster 20 dogs and 20 cats.

“It shows (people)... coming together during a crisis, and I think that’s special,” Testerman said.

To Testerman’s surprise, more than 100 people agreed to help, including UT Graduate student Joei Velten.

“We’re trying really really hard not to foster fail. The motto is the more you keep the less you can actually save,” Velten said. “With every foster home-- there’s more space in the shelter that they can open up and save more dogs in the community.”

Testerman said fostering an animal goes beyond freeing up shelter space.

“They can go straight into a home. They can learn that human animal bond and learn how to socialize on their journey to a forever home,” Testerman said.

The rescues will be available for adoption after they’ve been spayed and neutered.

