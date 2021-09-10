Donor funds fields, futures for Pike County students

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County Schools District hosted a news conference Friday to celebrate a contribution to athletics and academics at Shelby Valley High School and Valley Elementary.

A nearly $4 million donation was made to the schools from the family of Hobart Clay Johnson. According to those in attendance during the announcement, the donation is a small part of the impact Johnson had on the community he loved.

“My grandfather believed in giving back to his community, as evidenced by his entire life,” said Johnson’s granddaughter Sarah Bowling, who attended the news conference in his honor Friday.

Johnson died in 2018, but his love and devotion to the region lives on as his family continues to spread his legacy with the money he set aside.

“My grandfather loved his community. He loved his people. He loved Eastern Kentucky better than anything. He could have gone anywhere and done anything and he chose to stay here and continue to give back,” said Bowling. “He’s been gone a little more than three years now and he’s still doing that. And I am so proud of the legacy that he’s built and the values he’s instilled in me to carry that on.”

Bowling said donating to these schools and their students is what her grandfather wanted to do. So, 25% of the donated money was allocated to the two schools and much of that will help with resurfacing and re-turf of the football, soccer, and track area on campus.

“This complex is without a doubt the most heavily-used facility in Pike County,” said Superintendent Reed Adkins. “It is very well used and that is what we want as a school system. We want to see our facilities used for the betterment of our students, the betterment of our community.”

He said the field is used daily by most of the schools’ athletic programs and community members also get use out of the space and walking track and he believes the upgrades will be done by spring or summer of 2022.

The majority of the money being used for scholarship awards to help the students achieve their academic goals.

“The scholarship money. The fact that he stayed here, and this was a part of his life and important to him, will give many of our kids an opportunity to go out, experience the world, and come back,” said SVHS Principal Greg Napier.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.