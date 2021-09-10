Conclusion of Special Session leaves masks decisions to be made locally

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky lawmakers decided Thursday night there would be no more statewide mask mandates.

The state Senate and the House decided to override the Governor’s veto in the session.

Governor Andy Beshear said the pandemic is now in the legislature’s hands, and they “own” it moving forward.

In a news conference on Friday, Beshear expressed his disagreement with the decision.

“The masking decision made by the General Assembly was wrong,” he said.

The governor said lawmakers wanted to do something about the pandemic response, and they did the wrong thing. The state Senate President disagreed.

“We understood there was going to be disagreement on masks, but you are hearing about school systems instituting masks on the local level,” said Senate President Robert Stivers.

Some Republicans say all along they wanted to be part of the decision making process.

“I said this facetiously, we were never invited to be on the team until the court said he had to invite us,” said Stivers. “Because he had no authority unless we gave it to him.”

Stivers said once the Supreme Court ruled, the governor did begin giving them regular updates about various COVID-19information.

Lincoln County made that move Thursday night, and Franklin County said their local mask mandate will stand.

“We are not going to remove a mask mandate at this time just because the legislature said the KBE should not have put this in or whatever,” said Mark Kopp of Franklin County schools. “Right now we have 380 students quarantined and we have 80 active cases.”

Despite his disagreement with the mask mandate removal, Beshear said the productive because it extended the state of emergency to assist the healthcare industry.

Senate Bill One had an emergency clause, so it takes effect immediately, however, the school mask mandate will still be in effect until five days after the bill became law.

