Cash now being offered to Kentucky public school employees to get vaccinated

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Public school employees in Kentucky can now receive $100 for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

All public school districts that offer the incentive will be reimbursed by the Kentucky Department of Education.

“Getting people vaccinated is one of the main ways we’re going to be able to get out of this pandemic and get back into our classrooms as usual,” said Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass. “We hope this will encourage people to get vaccinated in order to protect their students, colleagues and themselves.”

The money is available to any full and part-time school employee who has already received the vaccine. Anyone who isn’t vaccinated has until December 1 to qualify for the bonus.

There will be enough funding to reimburse districts for approximately 88,000 local school district staff.

The education department is using up to $8.8 million in relief funding to provide districts with the reimbursement.

