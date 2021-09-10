Advertisement

Capitol flags to fly at half-staff for Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, 9/11 victims

Gov. Bill Lee announced on Twitter Friday afternoon that the flags at Tennessee’s Capitol would be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss.
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark...
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gov. Bill Lee announced on Twitter Friday afternoon that the flags at Tennessee’s Capitol would be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss.

Staff Sgt. Knauss was one of 13 United States servicemembers who were killed in the Kabul airport attack in August. He was a Knoxville native and graduate of Gibbs High School.

Sgt. Knauss’ family will be holding a public memorial service at Gibbs High School to honor the soldier, which will also include a procession to the school.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear announces Kentucky set new records for COVID-19 hospitalizations, people on ventilators
Kentucky House and Senate override Governor Andy Beshear’s veto of bill aimed at ending school mask mandates
Landon Fletcher was a long time employee of Magoffin County Schools. He died Thursday from...
‘COVID murdered my father-in-law’: Ky. family shares loss from COVID in hopes to save others
Marcus Theatres
Movie being filmed in Corbin is looking for extras
Hazard ARH
Kentucky man says he paid COVID-19 no attention, now he has it and he wants you to know it is no joke

Latest News

Pike County Schools resume next week.
Pike County Schools to remain masked as county remains in red
Nelson is now on patrol with the Prestonsburg Police Department. And his bite is much worse...
New pup on patrol with Prestonsburg police
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges
Nelson
New pup on patrol with Prestonsburg police
Pike Schools Donation
Donor funds fields, futures for Pike County students