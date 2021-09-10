Capitol flags to fly at half-staff for Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, 9/11 victims
Gov. Bill Lee announced on Twitter Friday afternoon that the flags at Tennessee’s Capitol would be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss.
Staff Sgt. Knauss was one of 13 United States servicemembers who were killed in the Kabul airport attack in August. He was a Knoxville native and graduate of Gibbs High School.
Sgt. Knauss’ family will be holding a public memorial service at Gibbs High School to honor the soldier, which will also include a procession to the school.
