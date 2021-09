FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A Monarch butterfly from Kentucky turned up in Mexico recently.

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources tagged the butterfly in October during a research project.

The butterfly was originally found in Perryville at the Perryville Battlefield Sate Historic Site.

In total, the Monarch’s trip was 1,600 miles.

