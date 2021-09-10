Advertisement

Bobcat attacks Ring doorbell while opossum watches

By CNN
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:44 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNESAW, Ga. (CNN) - This is something you don’t see every day.

A Georgia homeowner lives at the edge of some woods and is used to seeing and hearing animals in her backyard.

She heard commotion at her back door in the middle of the night last weekend.

She went to check it out and found the Ring doorbell on the ground several feet from the home.

Video from the doorbell shows the bobcat realize his tift with the opossum being documented and tries to destroy the evidence.

Because the video remained intact, we get to see what animals do after dark.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear announces Kentucky set new records for COVID-19 hospitalizations, people on ventilators
Landon Fletcher was a long time employee of Magoffin County Schools. He died Thursday from...
‘COVID murdered my father-in-law’: Ky. family shares loss from COVID in hopes to save others
Kentucky House and Senate override Governor Andy Beshear’s veto of bill aimed at ending school mask mandates
Marcus Theatres
Movie being filmed in Corbin is looking for extras
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

Latest News

A bobcat in Georgia attacked a Ring doorbell.
Bobcat attacks Ring doorbell while opossum watches
Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio is on lockdown Thursday due to a report of an active...
Active shooter reported at Wright Patterson Air Force Base
Perry County officials react to alarming COVID-19 incidence rates - 11:00 p.m.
Perry County officials react to alarming COVID-19 incidence rates - 11:00 p.m.
Governor Andy Beshear vetoes bill aimed at ending school mask mandates, senate overrides veto -...
Governor Andy Beshear vetoes bill aimed at ending school mask mandates, senate overrides veto - 11:00 p.m.