Advertisement

Armyworms likely to continue destruction of Kentucky lawns until first freeze

Insects called armyworms come around Kentucky every year during late summer and fall. But there...
Insects called armyworms come around Kentucky every year during late summer and fall. But there is some concern as reports of them have been higher this year than usual.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two weeks ago, we reported on armyworms taking over lawns across the Commonwealth. Until the first freeze, they will continue to create havoc on local yards.

“We have about 7,500 customers and we’ve treated close to 1,000 lawns,” said Phil Vanwingerden. “So, as a percentage, it’s relatively high.”

Vanwingerden is technical manager for Weed Man Lawn Care. He says since we spoke to them, most armyworms have gone from the caterpillar stage to the moth stage. While that’s better for lawns, they will now lay eggs to restart the cycle.

PREVIOUS: Invasive armyworms taking over central Kentucky yards

“You definitely need to have an insect control put on your lawn,” Vanwingerden said. “So, we are doing two applications. So, we come out and put one application to kill off what’s currently in their lawn and also as a preventer.”

In the mean time, if you see the caterpillars or their fuzzy egg sacks in your lawn you can get rid of them manually.

“You can just scrape them off and squish them, you can spray them down with soapy water if you see small caterpillars emerging from it,” said Jonathan Larson, extension entomologist at UK. “You can do anything you can to eliminate that very prone stage.

Larson says that once the first freeze of the season hits that it should wipe them all out.

“We are not going to see these again in the spring here in Kentucky and not the ones that are here at least,” Larson said. “They do not over winter in this state they cannot survive our particular brand of winter.”

Until that freeze, which is typically in mid-October, you can treat your yard with pesticides that you can get at most big name stores. If you see them in your yard, and are not sure what they are or what to do, you can call a local pest control or lawn care company.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear announces Kentucky set new records for COVID-19 hospitalizations, people on ventilators
Kentucky House and Senate override Governor Andy Beshear’s veto of bill aimed at ending school mask mandates
Landon Fletcher was a long time employee of Magoffin County Schools. He died Thursday from...
‘COVID murdered my father-in-law’: Ky. family shares loss from COVID in hopes to save others
Marcus Theatres
Movie being filmed in Corbin is looking for extras
Hazard ARH
Kentucky man says he paid COVID-19 no attention, now he has it and he wants you to know it is no joke

Latest News

Pike County Schools resume next week.
Pike County Schools to remain masked as county remains in red
Nelson is now on patrol with the Prestonsburg Police Department. And his bite is much worse...
New pup on patrol with Prestonsburg police
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges
Nelson
New pup on patrol with Prestonsburg police
Pike Schools Donation
Donor funds fields, futures for Pike County students