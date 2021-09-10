Appalachian Regional Healthcare hosts prayer sessions at all 13 hospitals

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Across Eastern Kentucky, officials with Appalachian Regional Healthcare hosted a prayer session Friday at all 13 of their facilities.

To commemorate healthcare workers and those battling COVID-19, ten pastors attended the event.

One at a time, each pastor lead everyone in a prayer, thanking everyone who provided service or was affected during the pandemic.

“Our healthcare workers are overworked,” Event Coordinator Sam Stacy said. “They’re working themselves relentlessly trying to curb the pandemic.”

ARH officials also said a few words honoring those who gave their lives during the 9/11 attack back in 2001.

Stacy said the event was necessary.

“We know that they’re tired, we know that they need prayer, they need to be lifted up, and that’s what we’re here for,” he said. “To lift them up in prayer so that they can continue doing what they do because without them the pandemic would be even worse.”

One of the pastors was Tim Reynolds who said he wanted to spread a message of hope, peace, and joy during difficult times.

“I believe that Jesus is the answer for today,” he said. “That we can have hope, and we can even have peace, during turbulent times like these because of the peace that he provides for us.”

Stacy said they saw a great response from the community.

“The community cares about our healthcare workers and we want the best for them,” he said. “We know they’re suffering and we know that we can only lift them up by prayer. That’s all that we can do as individuals right now is to lift them up that way.”

Reynolds said he was not surprised by the great turnout.

“Our presence here at the hospital says that our community cares,” he said. “Our community cares about our hospital, we care about our staff, we care about our patients.”

Stacy said they hope to make this an annual event.

“I’m sure it is something that we want to look at,” he said. “Again, we just want to be there for them. Whatever it takes to help our healthcare workers get through this pandemic as best they can.”

Stacy says he wants to thank the ten pastors who came and lead the prayers during the event.

ARH officials said they definitely plan to host similar events in the near future.

