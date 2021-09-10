20 Years Later: Eastern Kentuckians look back on 9/11 attacks

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - September 11, 2001, is a day still so fresh on the minds of many Americans.

WYMT interviewed Pike County native, Misty Daniels, 10 years after the attack. Daniels lived in New York City at the time and said shortly after the attack on the World Trade Center, the streets fell silent.

”It was eerily silent, which anyone who has been to New York knows that is a very loud city, a very busy city,” Daniels said in 2011. “You saw no one walking on the streets, you heard no horns honking.”

We also spoke to her right after 9/11. She lived about a mile from the World Trade Center. She worked in the center, but her temp. job ended just a few months before the attack.

She told WYMT she was making her way to another temp. job when the first plane hit.

”Everybody’s kind of in a daze, it’s just now difficult to fathom,” she said in 2001.

The memories of that day are still with her 20 years later.

“Suddenly all of those memories, the sensations, the faces of the people I saw that day come flying back,” she added.

Over in Washington D.C., American Airlines flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon at 9:45 a.m.

“As we’re walking down the hall, you can see off in the distance people start charging towards you,” said Perry County native Dickie Abner in a 2011 interview. “Security guards yelling get out.”

Abner said Sept. 11 started as a normal day. He arrived to work at the Pentagon minutes before flight 77 hit.

”We was actually watching where the first plane had hit the Trade Center,” he told WYMT’s Steve Hensley. “People started looking out of our office door, and noticed people were running.”

He returned home to the barracks in Fort Myer, Virginia after the attack.

”That’s where I went, that’s where I started to try to call my mom and get a hold of everyone at home,” he said.

Abner now lives with his family in Eastern Kentucky in the area where he grew up. He said there are always reminders of the events that unfolded 20-years-ago.

”Seeing that 9:11 on the clock, or on the radio or hearing a low plane that brings thoughts, you know,” he said.

As the nation remembers the nearly three thousand fellow Americans on that fateful day.

”And sadly my generation has its defining event, it remains to be seen if from these horrors subsequently our leadership and character emerges,” said Daniels. “I pray that even such small good comes from this overwhelming tragedy.”

