Advertisement

UPS hiring hundreds of employees before holiday season

In the last three years, about one third of people hired by UPS for seasonal jobs were later hired in a permanent position.
UPS to hire hundreds of employees before the holiday season
UPS to hire hundreds of employees before the holiday season(United Parcel Service of America, Inc.)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - UPS announced that the company is expecting to hire nearly 600 seasonal employees in Knoxville, according to officials.

The hiring surge is to support the anticipated annual increase in package volume that will begin in October 2021 and continue through January 2022.

Nationally, UPS expects to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees.

According to officials, UPS has reimagined the approach to holiday hiring, presenting offers to qualified candidates in 30 minutes or less.

Positions such as package car drivers, tractor-trailer drivers, driver helpers, package handlers and personal vehicle drivers will have open availability.

In the last three years, about one third of people hired by UPS for seasonal jobs were later hired in a permanent position.

UPS operates a Earn and Learn program where eligible seasonal employees who are student can earn up to $1,300 towards college expenses, in addition to their hourly pay, for three months of continuous employment.

Interested applicants should apply at the UPS job website.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are closely monitoring a new COVID-19 variant called “Mu.” The World Health...
What we need to know about the Mu variant
(Photo: Pike County Detention Center)
Floyd County deputy jailer arrested on drug trafficking charges
Police lights
Three car accident closes Highway 80 in Hazard
Marcus Theatres
Movie being filmed in Corbin is looking for extras
Landon Fletcher was a long time employee of Magoffin County Schools. He died Thursday from...
‘COVID murdered my father-in-law’: Ky. family shares loss from COVID in hopes to save others

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear announces Kentucky set new records for COVID-19 hospitalizations, people on ventilators
Lexington 911 dispatcher named Kentucky Telecommunicator of the Year
WATCH | Lexington 911 dispatcher named Kentucky Telecommunicator of the Year
Baby born on side of road after train holds up parents en route to hospital
September is baby safety month, local health experts share tips for new parents
Lee started his magician career performing shows as soon as he got out of the army in 1973, and...
Lee Stuarti, ‘The Magician’ leaves behind legacy after dying to cancer
Heather Moncrief has answered 911 calls in Lexington for 18 years, and now her peers in the...
Lexington 911 dispatcher named Kentucky Telecommunicator of the Year