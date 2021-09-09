UPS hiring hundreds of employees before holiday season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - UPS announced that the company is expecting to hire nearly 600 seasonal employees in Knoxville, according to officials.

The hiring surge is to support the anticipated annual increase in package volume that will begin in October 2021 and continue through January 2022.

Nationally, UPS expects to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees.

According to officials, UPS has reimagined the approach to holiday hiring, presenting offers to qualified candidates in 30 minutes or less.

Positions such as package car drivers, tractor-trailer drivers, driver helpers, package handlers and personal vehicle drivers will have open availability.

In the last three years, about one third of people hired by UPS for seasonal jobs were later hired in a permanent position.

UPS operates a Earn and Learn program where eligible seasonal employees who are student can earn up to $1,300 towards college expenses, in addition to their hourly pay, for three months of continuous employment.

Interested applicants should apply at the UPS job website.

