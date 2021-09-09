Tourism setting up camp in Floyd County

DAVID, Ky. (WYMT) - The Prestonsburg Passage Trail has a new stop-off point as one David family works to give back to the community.

“Unless we find a vein of uranium, we are never going to replace coal economy. But tourism is a piece of the puzzle. And it grows and it grows from there. When people are coming to town, people start investing in the town,” said Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton.

The Eastern Kentucky Trails Property and Campground is open to visitors with four of the planned 12 RV hook-ups ready to run electricity, water, sewage, and more.

The site is set up just off of the intersection in David, next to the trail. Developers Greg and Randy Davis say it is about creating a convenient, safe place for families who want to enjoy a little extended adventure tourism in the area.

“Been here for 58 years. I am rooted so deep nobody will chase me off,” Greg laughed. “I’d like to see more. Hopefully, we’ll see other businesses go in here alone in this trail. The trail has kind of given this little town a breath of fresh life.”

The idea, according to Greg, is to continue developing the site to include a restaurant, horse hitching posts, and more.

“Stay tuned. We have more to add. We’re gonna do more,” he said.

Stapleton said it is great to see people pouring back into their communities to help them thrive.

“I’m more thankful that the Davis brothers have worked together and invested in their community of David and in the possibilities that we can have off of this trail,” he said.

That tourism impacts not only the Floyd County area but its neighboring communities as well. Which is something Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman is excited to see develop further.

“Without bringing tourists in, or having a reason to bring tourists in, we’re not gonna get them. We’ve got to sell our region. And one of the things that seems to be our niche right now are these trails. Whether it be the walking, horse riding, bike riding, or the ATV trails,” said Wireman.

Plans are in the works to connect the David section of the Passage Trail to the Royalton and Dawkins trails in the future. This campground, he said, would be an added attraction to highlight the tourism opportunities.

The site also offers free WiFi and is under video surveillance to give campers an extra sense of security.

