KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Department says two people from the Gray community were arrested on federal drug charges Thursday morning.

They say Jusing Wilburn and Patricia Messer were wanted on conspiracy to distribute charges for Heroin, Fentanyl, and Oxycodone.

Both were taken to the Laurel County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.