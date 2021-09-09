Advertisement

September is baby safety month

Baby born on side of road after train holds up parents en route to hospital
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - September is baby safety month and there are a lot of things parents can practice at home to keep their child safe.

For safe sleep, you should share the room with your baby but not the bed. The baby should always sleep on its back and in a crib with nothing else around it. Babies can get wrapped up and suffocate from blankets in the crib.

“If a child is under the age of 12 they should be in a car seat. Make sure it’s the right seat for them, it fits them right, it’s the right one for their age group and faced the right direction. Make sure the seat is facing the rear if the child is under the age of two,” Alesha Staley from the Kentucky River District Health Department said.

“Heat stroke can happen to anyone... Make sure you look before you lock,” Staley added.

Emma Davidson, a childcare health consultant at Kentucky River District Health Department demonstrated many safety tips and tricks for parents to use.

“If you have an infant choking, secure their head, turn them upside down, you give them 5 back blows and 5 chest thrusts,” Davidson said while demonstrating the motions.

She also mentions keeping medicines out of reach of a child and taking extra safety precautions like safety plug outlets and safety latches on cabinets.

The Kentucky River District Health Department has five packages for the maternal and child health program including: safe sleep, bullying and suicide prevention, healthy people active communities, child injury and fatality review, and COVID prevention efforts.

