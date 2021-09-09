Remains of WWII veteran to be buried in Eastern Kentucky nearly 80 years later

MCKEE, Ky. (WYMT) - The remains of a Kentuckian that was presumed missing in action for almost 80 years after World War II will be buried in Jackson County.

Berton J. McQueen was an Army Private first class who died in an aid station in 1944 while fighting in Clefcy, France. He was 20 years old.

American troops were forced to abandon the area when Germans infiltrated. Once the Germans withdrew, McQueens body could not be found.

In April 1946, any remains recovered in Clefcy after the war were buried in the Normandy American Cemetery in France. The remains stayed there until 2019, when officials with the POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) linked the remains with McQueen following historical and scientific research.

The remains were transferred to DPAA’s lab at Offutt Air Bae, Nebraska for analysis, where remains classified as X-6093 were confirmed to be McQueen’s.

He was officially accounted for by the DPAA on July 9, 2021.

McQueen’s name is on the Walls of the Missing at the Epinal American Cemetery in France, a memorial to those still missing from World War II. A rosette will be put by his name to show that he has been accounted for.

You can click here for more information about McQueen. His remains will be kept at the Wind Cave Baptist Church cemetery starting September 18.

Funeral services will be held by Lakes Funeral Home in McKee.

