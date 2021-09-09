Advertisement

Mother, son, and deputy jailer facing drug charges

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ)- Three people are behind bars facing drug charges in Floyd County following a two-month investigation.

Dustin W. Johnson, 24, of Minnie, Kentucky, faces numerous charges including, drug trafficking. He was arrested during the weekend.

Investigators say Johnson attempted to bring methamphetamine and narcotics into the jail. They say K-9 Drago helped lead them to drugs in Johnson’s vehicle, which was parked on jail property.

Investigators found several wrapped bags containing what was believed to be meth, several suboxone pills, and many bags of apparent marijuana. Investigators say Johnson admitted he had been paid $1,500 and was planning to take the drugs to Shawn Spurlock, an inmate inside the jail. He also admitted to two previous drug transactions in recent months.

Sheriff’s deputies said Ethel Hagan, 49, of Martin, Kentucky, was keeping her son, Spurlock supplied.

Spurlock and Hagan face numerous charges, including drug trafficking.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said he expects more arrests to be made.

All three suspects are lodged in separate jails.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear announces Kentucky set new records for COVID-19 hospitalizations, people on ventilators
Landon Fletcher was a long time employee of Magoffin County Schools. He died Thursday from...
‘COVID murdered my father-in-law’: Ky. family shares loss from COVID in hopes to save others
Kentucky House and Senate override Governor Andy Beshear’s veto of bill aimed at ending school mask mandates
Marcus Theatres
Movie being filmed in Corbin is looking for extras
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

Latest News

Perry County officials react to alarming COVID-19 incidence rates - 11:00 p.m.
Perry County officials react to alarming COVID-19 incidence rates - 11:00 p.m.
Governor Andy Beshear vetoes bill aimed at ending school mask mandates, senate overrides veto -...
Governor Andy Beshear vetoes bill aimed at ending school mask mandates, senate overrides veto - 11:00 p.m.
Pike County firefighters receive recognition after multiple rescues - 11:00 p.m.
Pike County firefighters receive recognition after multiple rescues - 11:00 p.m.
Tim Truett, seen here in 2020, has been nominated to run as the Republican candidate for the...
McKee Elementary Principal nominated for Special Election to fill vacant state house seat
Thursday night at Kroger Field, the Lexington Fire Department held its annual stair climb to...
Lexington firefighters hold annual 9/11 stair climb at Kroger Field