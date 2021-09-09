Advertisement

Lexington 911 dispatcher named Kentucky Telecommunicator of the Year

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Thursday, a Lexington first responder we don’t typically see working on the front lines was honored.

Heather Moncrief is a 911 communications supervisor for Lexington. She’s answered 911 calls in Lexington for 18 years, and now, her peers in the state have recognized her as the Kentucky Telecommunicator of the Year, through the National Emergency Number Association, and the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials.

Every day Moncrief walks into work, she’s prepared for any kind of emergency.

“There are people out there who need help, so you can’t crush under pressure,” Heather said.

Whether it’s a lost dog, or a death, she approaches every call the same way.

“She has to be quick on her feet. She’s had every scenario possible that could come through to her,” said Ashley Moncrief, Heather’s stepdaughter.

One call in particular has stayed with Heather.

“It was a domestic violence situation where somebody’s life was taken,” Heather said.

Moncrief’s supervisor nominated her for the award recognizing her for the way she handled that call.

“She sends the people who need to go out there, out. She answers the hard calls, she has to listen to it all happen,” Hunter Moncrief, Heather’s son, said.

After nearly two decades of listening, she’s being rewarded for her work.

“I’m very proud of her and who she is and what’s she accomplished in her career,” Ashley said.

She’s not hanging up, she’s holding on to a person’s hand needing her help on the other side of the line.

Heather is being recognized at the NENA APCO Conference in Louisville.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are closely monitoring a new COVID-19 variant called “Mu.” The World Health...
What we need to know about the Mu variant
(Photo: Pike County Detention Center)
Floyd County deputy jailer arrested on drug trafficking charges
Police lights
Three car accident closes Highway 80 in Hazard
Marcus Theatres
Movie being filmed in Corbin is looking for extras
Landon Fletcher was a long time employee of Magoffin County Schools. He died Thursday from...
‘COVID murdered my father-in-law’: Ky. family shares loss from COVID in hopes to save others

Latest News

Baby born on side of road after train holds up parents en route to hospital
September is baby safety month
Lee started his magician career performing shows as soon as he got out of the army in 1973, and...
Lee Stuarti, ‘The Magician’ leaves behind legacy after dying to cancer
Jusing Wilburn (left) and Patricia Messer (right) were arrested on federal charges relating to...
Sheriff: Two in Knox County arrested on Federal drug charges
Kentucky is full of deciduous trees that are best for pretty colors in the fall. We are still...
When will leaves start turning this fall in Kentucky?