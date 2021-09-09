Advertisement

Lee Stuarti, ‘The Magician’ leaves behind legacy after dying to cancer

Lee started his magician career performing shows as soon as he got out of the army in 1973, and...
Lee started his magician career performing shows as soon as he got out of the army in 1973, and traveled Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia doing what he loved most, being a children’s entertainer in the school system.(Holly)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Magician, Lee Stuarti, 74, of Pikeville KY., died Wednesday, September 8, 2021, from an ongoing battle with cancer, with his wife of 31 years, Holly by his side.

Born February 21, 1947, in Grundy, Virginia. He served three years in the army during the Vietnam War. Lee started his magician career performing shows as soon as he got out of the army in 1973, and traveled Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia doing what he loved most, being a children’s entertainer in the school system.

His life was devoted to making children happy, he cared about their welfare and underprivileged children.

He is survived by his son, daughter, and wife, who accompanied him in many of his shows during his career.

Lee will be laid to rest during a private service next week. In lieu of flowers and cards, his wish was donations be made in his honor to a children’s organization, such as Shriners Hospital, St. Jude, Made a Wish Foundation, or children’s organization of your choice.

