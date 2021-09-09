Advertisement

KSP are Celebrating National Teddy Bear Day by selling Trooper Teddy Bears

By purchasing one you help provide funds to keep the program going. Trooper Teddy Bears are...
By purchasing one you help provide funds to keep the program going. Trooper Teddy Bears are provided to children in crisis such as a domestic situation, abuse or given to children suffering from serious illness.(Kentucky State Police)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For National Teddy Bear Day, Kentucky State Police are offering Teddy Troopers for $20.

By purchasing one, you help keep the program going. Trooper Teddy Bears are provided to children in crisis such as a domestic situation, abuse, or given to children suffering from a serious illness. You can purchase a Trooper Teddy Bear here: https://trooperteddy.square.site

You can pick up your bear at any KSP post or have it shipped.

The Trooper Teddy Bear Project came to life in December of 1989 after Kentucky First Lady Martha Wilkinson hosted a gala fundraiser at Red Mile Racecourse earlier that summer. The event raised the needed funds to purchase 2,000 Trooper Teddy Bears. The concept of the program was for Troopers to provide stuffed animals to children during traumatic experiences such as a car crash, child or sexual abuse cases, and also to distribute to terminally ill children. The funding ran out in early 2000 but was revived through asset forfeiture funds and donations. Zero tax dollars are used for this program which is sustained through the sale of the bears.

