Advertisement

Kentucky Projectiles containing mustard agent destroyed

Chemical weapons have been stored at the Blue Grass Army Depot since the 1940's.
Chemical weapons have been stored at the Blue Grass Army Depot since the 1940's.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - Officials say they’ve reached a milestone at a Kentucky chemical weapons depot with the destruction of all projectiles containing mustard agents. The last projectiles containing mustard agent were destroyed Saturday at the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant. That’s according to a statement this week from the Madison County facility. The U.S. is destroying its chemical weapons stockpile under an international treaty. Mustard and nerve agent are being destroyed at facilities in Kentucky and Colorado. The last of Kentucky’s projectiles containing VX nerve agents were destroyed in May. Now that projectiles with mustard agents have been destroyed, only rockets are left.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are closely monitoring a new COVID-19 variant called “Mu.” The World Health...
What we need to know about the Mu variant
(Photo: Pike County Detention Center)
Floyd County deputy jailer arrested on drug trafficking charges
Police lights
Three car accident closes Highway 80 in Hazard
Marcus Theatres
Movie being filmed in Corbin is looking for extras
ARH continues to see large number of COVID-19 patients

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
A widespread internet outage Wednesday morning affected Kentucky schools and KDE offices.
Kentucky Department of Education will award 2022 Kentucky Teachers of the Year
Thomas Birl is accused of shooting and killing Chris and Gracie Hager, two well-loved...
Grand jury indicts man accused of killing well-known Richmond couple
Remains of WWII veteran to be buried in KY
Remains of WWII veteran to be buried in Eastern Kentucky nearly 80 years later