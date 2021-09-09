Kentucky Projectiles containing mustard agent destroyed

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - Officials say they’ve reached a milestone at a Kentucky chemical weapons depot with the destruction of all projectiles containing mustard agents. The last projectiles containing mustard agent were destroyed Saturday at the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant. That’s according to a statement this week from the Madison County facility. The U.S. is destroying its chemical weapons stockpile under an international treaty. Mustard and nerve agent are being destroyed at facilities in Kentucky and Colorado. The last of Kentucky’s projectiles containing VX nerve agents were destroyed in May. Now that projectiles with mustard agents have been destroyed, only rockets are left.

