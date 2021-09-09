Kentucky Humane Society takes in 60+ pets displaced after Hurricane Ida

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society received more than 60 shelter animals from Louisiana communities ravaged by Hurricane Ida.

Approximately 30 dogs and 30 cats will be housed temporarily at the KHS Sam Swope Pet Retreat in Jeffersontown, awaiting medical assessments before they will be available for adoption or fostering.

