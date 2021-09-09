Advertisement

Kentucky Department of Education will award 2022 Kentucky Teachers of the Year

A widespread internet outage Wednesday morning affected Kentucky schools and KDE offices.
A widespread internet outage Wednesday morning affected Kentucky schools and KDE offices.(Kentucky Department of Education)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) will stream the 2022 Kentucky Teacher of the Year ceremony Thursday afternoon. Winners of the elementary, middle, and high school Teacher of the Year awards, in addition to the overall 2022 Kentucky Teacher of the Year, will be announced during the virtual ceremony.

Governor Andy Beshear, Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman, Valvoline Chief Executive Officer Sam Mitchell, and Commissioner of Education and Chief Learner Jason E. Glass, Ed.D will be making the announcements.

The semifinalists for Elementary Teacher of the Year are:

Kandi Dawson, Murray Elementary (Murray Independent)

Cindy Hundley, Gutermuth Elementary (Jefferson County)

Miranda Newland, Campbell Elementary (Raceland-Worthington Independent)

Ashley Ritchie, Beechwood Elementary (Beechwood Independent)

----

The middle school semifinalists are:

Hallie Booth, Ballyshannon Middle (Boone County)

Jason Hand, Stuart Academy (Jefferson County)

Morgan Preston, Corbin Middle (Corbin Independent)

----

In the high school category, the semifinalists are:

Jodie Carnes, Lynn Camp School (Knox County)

Willie Edward Taylor Carver Jr., Montgomery County High

Jennifer Sims, Hart County High

Valvoline will present the 24 recipients of the Teacher Achievement Award with a cash award and certificate. The three Kentucky Teachers of the Year also will receive custom-designed glassware commemorating their accomplishments.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the second time KDE will hold the ceremony virtually.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are closely monitoring a new COVID-19 variant called “Mu.” The World Health...
What we need to know about the Mu variant
(Photo: Pike County Detention Center)
Floyd County deputy jailer arrested on drug trafficking charges
Police lights
Three car accident closes Highway 80 in Hazard
Marcus Theatres
Movie being filmed in Corbin is looking for extras
ARH continues to see large number of COVID-19 patients

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
Chemical weapons have been stored at the Blue Grass Army Depot since the 1940's.
Kentucky Projectiles containing mustard agent destroyed
Thomas Birl is accused of shooting and killing Chris and Gracie Hager, two well-loved...
Grand jury indicts man accused of killing well-known Richmond couple
Remains of WWII veteran to be buried in KY
Remains of WWII veteran to be buried in Eastern Kentucky nearly 80 years later