Kentucky Department of Education will award 2022 Kentucky Teachers of the Year

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) will stream the 2022 Kentucky Teacher of the Year ceremony Thursday afternoon. Winners of the elementary, middle, and high school Teacher of the Year awards, in addition to the overall 2022 Kentucky Teacher of the Year, will be announced during the virtual ceremony.

Governor Andy Beshear, Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman, Valvoline Chief Executive Officer Sam Mitchell, and Commissioner of Education and Chief Learner Jason E. Glass, Ed.D will be making the announcements.

The semifinalists for Elementary Teacher of the Year are:

• Kandi Dawson, Murray Elementary (Murray Independent)

• Cindy Hundley, Gutermuth Elementary (Jefferson County)

• Miranda Newland, Campbell Elementary (Raceland-Worthington Independent)

• Ashley Ritchie, Beechwood Elementary (Beechwood Independent)

----

The middle school semifinalists are:

• Hallie Booth, Ballyshannon Middle (Boone County)

• Jason Hand, Stuart Academy (Jefferson County)

• Morgan Preston, Corbin Middle (Corbin Independent)

----

In the high school category, the semifinalists are:

• Jodie Carnes, Lynn Camp School (Knox County)

• Willie Edward Taylor Carver Jr., Montgomery County High

• Jennifer Sims, Hart County High

Valvoline will present the 24 recipients of the Teacher Achievement Award with a cash award and certificate. The three Kentucky Teachers of the Year also will receive custom-designed glassware commemorating their accomplishments.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the second time KDE will hold the ceremony virtually.

