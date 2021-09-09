Grand jury indicts man accused of killing well-known Richmond couple

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A grand jury has indicted the man accused of killing a well-known couple in Richmond.

Thomas Birl was indicted on two counts of murder, arson and tampering with evidence.

Police say he shot and killed Chris and Gracie Hager in August.

The Hagers owned the building where Birl and his girlfriend lived.

Detectives say the Hagers told the residents about a rent increase, that’s when Birl got upset and killed them.

Birl will be back in court October 7.

