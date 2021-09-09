Advertisement

Grand jury indicts man accused of killing well-known Richmond couple

Thomas Birl is accused of shooting and killing Chris and Gracie Hager, two well-loved...
Thomas Birl is accused of shooting and killing Chris and Gracie Hager, two well-loved entrepreneurs.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A grand jury has indicted the man accused of killing a well-known couple in Richmond.

Thomas Birl was indicted on two counts of murder, arson and tampering with evidence.

Police say he shot and killed Chris and Gracie Hager in August.

MORE

The Hagers owned the building where Birl and his girlfriend lived.

Detectives say the Hagers told the residents about a rent increase, that’s when Birl got upset and killed them.

Birl will be back in court October 7.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are closely monitoring a new COVID-19 variant called “Mu.” The World Health...
What we need to know about the Mu variant
(Photo: Pike County Detention Center)
Floyd County deputy jailer arrested on drug trafficking charges
Police lights
Three car accident closes Highway 80 in Hazard
Marcus Theatres
Movie being filmed in Corbin is looking for extras
ARH continues to see large number of COVID-19 patients

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
Chemical weapons have been stored at the Blue Grass Army Depot since the 1940's.
Kentucky Projectiles containing mustard agent destroyed
A widespread internet outage Wednesday morning affected Kentucky schools and KDE offices.
Kentucky Department of Education will award 2022 Kentucky Teachers of the Year
Remains of WWII veteran to be buried in KY
Remains of WWII veteran to be buried in Eastern Kentucky nearly 80 years later