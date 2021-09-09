Advertisement

Governor’s Office: 300 more Kentucky National Guardsmen coming to help state hospitals

Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID-19 update
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID-19 update(Governor Andy Beshear)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In Thursday’s Team Kentucky update, Governor Andy Beshear announced that more members of the Kentucky National Guard will be assisting hospitals.

More than 300 Guardsmen will be deploying to overwhelmed hospitals across the Commonwealth in the next week.

“This shows that every hospital is bursting at the seams, that they desperately need help, and that we are a state full of more desperately sick people than we have ever seen,” said Governor Beshear. “I believe this is the largest deployment of the Guard in this crisis health care situation in our history.”

The additional teams will support:

  • T.J. Samson Community Hospital, Glasgow;
  • Taylor Regional Hospital, Campbellsville;
  • Ohio County Hospital, Hartford;
  • Manchester Hospital, Manchester;
  • CHI Saint Joseph Health, London;
  • Baptist Health Hospital, Corbin;
  • Baptist Health Hospital, Elizabethtown;
  • Baptist Health Hospital, Lexington;
  • Baptist Health Hospital, Louisville;
  • Baptist Health Hospital, Paducah;
  • Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center, Prestonsburg;
  • Tugvalley ARH Regional Medical Center, South Williamson;
  • Middlesboro ARH Hospital;
  • Harlan ARH Hospital;
  • Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital, Paducah;
  • UofL Hospital, Louisville;
  • TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital, Bowling Green;
  • Rockcastle Regional Hospital, Mount Vernon;
  • Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, Somerset;
  • Kentucky River Medical Center, Jackson; and
  • St. Elizabeth Covington Hospital.

