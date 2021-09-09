Family cornhole entrepreneurs scoring big in East Tennessee

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’ve attended a big cornhole tournament that meets sporting regulations or if you’ve ordered a customized game board for a loved one who’s a big fan, you may already know about Cornhole Solutions.

It’s a family-owned business just on the Hamblen County side of Talbott, where husband and wife Steven and Cheri Miles recently built a new, larger manufacturing facility to meet demand for their products.

“We work a hundred hours a week and been doing that for several years,” said Steven, who started the business in his garage about seven years ago.

He enjoys woodworking, while she is an experienced artist who guides the graphic design and printing portion of the business. Cheri has gone from painting boards by hand to using computer aided design for a large flatbed printer.

“Perfect color,” is what Cheri says the process produces. “The triangle designs are super popular.”

Steven said they now have the license to create an official Clemson University design with its paw print, and he will plan on expanding into more athletic team designs as licensing deals develop this year.

One big prospect would be something to please the Tennessee Volunteer fans who keep asking for game boards in their shades of orange.

“They would love to have sets with the power T,” he said, as he awaits that licensing agreement to be worked out.

Cornhole Solutions plans to host a fall tournament on Saturday, October 9 starting at noon. The location is 6940 West Andrew Johnson Highway in Talbott, just south of Morristown.

