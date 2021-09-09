Education bill passes in Special Session

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A bill concerning school mask mandates and virtual learning passed through the Kentucky Senate Thursday.

Senate Bill One takes away a sate-wide school mask mandate and allows for 20 virtual learning days for schools to use as needed.

The bill passed 28-8.

“They will go through great pains to make sure that decisions they make in every area of COVID response from their school districts is in the best interest of their children,” said Senator Danny Carroll (R-Benton).

The bill passed against party lines, with multiple Republicans voting against it.

Senator Max Wise (R-Campbellsville) was in favor of the bill.

“This bill will give local control back to the districts, not mandating they, not mandating they don’t,” Sen. Wise said. “They make the decision on what they feel is best for their constituents.”

Senate Bill One still needs to be approved in the house.

