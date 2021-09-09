Corbin Mayor asks community to get vaccinated

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mayor of Corbin posted a video on Facebook Wednesday asking people to get vaccinated to help the overwhelmed hospitals.

“I’ve got something I need to say...” said Mayor Suzie Razmus in the post accompanying the video.

She continued by saying that the situation in hospitals is getting worse.

“The COVID Delta Variant has run rampant, and it is getting very very serious,” she said. “[Hospitals] are completely overwhelmed, overrun, overworked. They’re trying to save as many people as they can.”

The Mayor added that the majority of the people being admitted to the hospital are unvaccinated.

“Please, if you are unvaccinated, consider sheltering in place,” she said. “Wear a mask if you have to be out. Socially distance yourself with people and please consider getting vaccinated.

Razmus added that rates are starting to go up, but she would like them to go up faster. According to her, the next two weeks are crucial.

The mayor empathized with those that were nervous about the shot, adding that she was also nervous at first.

“I just don’t want to lose any more people in our community,” she said. “I’m very very worried about our hospital and the mental health of the people that are working there, the physical health of the people that are working there.”

