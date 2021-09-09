Cooler and drier to end the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Cooler, drier air settles into the mountains to end the work week. We remain dry into the weekend, but temperatures begin to warm.

Today through Friday

Sunshine returns in full force across the mountains for Thursday. There could be a shower or two during the afternoon, but the majority of us are mostly sunny and dry. High temperatures stay below average as we top out in the mid-to-upper-70s.

Into tonight, we stay dry under mostly clear skies. We will be watching out for areas of patchy fog through the overnight hours. Low temperatures could be on the chilly side as we dip down into the low-to-mid-50s.

Another beautiful day is on tap for Friday. We stay mostly sunny and dry with low humidity and below-average temperatures. Highs top out in the mid-to-upper-70s with lows falling into the mid-50s. High school football games across the mountains look to be in great shape as we stay under mostly clear skies and dry through Friday night.

The Weekend

We remain mostly sunny and dry through the weekend.

High temperatures will be slightly warmer on Saturday as we top out in the lower-80s.

We get even warmer on Sunday as highs reach the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies.

Next Week

The heat makes a return by next week.

High temperatures on Monday top out in the upper-80s under mostly sunny skies.

Rain chances could sneak back into the forecast by Tuesday. We see a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers possible towards the afternoon and evening. Highs stay in the upper-80s.

Scattered showers stick around into Wednesday. We remain under partly cloudy skies with high temperatures reaching the mid-to-upper-80s.

