Beautiful finish to the work week expected

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have cleared out nicely behind yesterday’s showers and have plenty of sunshine on the way to close out the first full work week of September.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Plenty of sunshine this afternoon indicating that high pressure is indeed in place around the region. That has helped usher in much drier and calmer weather to the forecast. We could also see some cool numbers on the way thanks to clear skies overnight. The lack of cloud cover will mean temperatures will be able to tumble into the lower 50s for overnight lows...with some upper 40s possible!

More sunshine expected for Friday as we slowly diminish northwesterly winds. That will allow us to improve a few degrees into the upper 70s for daytime highs on our Friday afternoon. Perfect weather for our high school football games as temperatures slowly work through the 70s and into the mid 60s by the final whistle. Clear skies will allow lows to fall back into the lower to middle 60s yet again.

Through the Weekend and Beyond

High pressure and sunshine look to stick around through much of the extended forecast. Though, we will start to see much warmer weather in place for the beginning of next week.

Highs for Saturday will return into the lower 80s, with middle 80s expected on Sunday. Middle to upper 80s return for Monday and beyond with a small cooldown possible as a front tries to make its way back into the area by the middle of next week. Lows overnight should hang around the lower to middle 60s each night as we’ll be on the lookout for that ever-present valley fog.

